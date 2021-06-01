The Tragic Death Of Lil Loaded

Dallas rapper Lil Loaded — whose real name is Deshawn Robertson — died at age 20 on May 31, per People. The rapper's lawyer, Ashkan Mehryari, confirmed the news to XXL Mag in a statement, saying, "Sadly, the rumors are true and Mr. Robertson did pass away today." The Dallas County medical examiner's office has not determined the cause of death, per Dallas Morning News. "He had a very bright and promising music career ahead of him," Mehryari told the news outlet.

The rapper's 2019 song "6locc 6a6y," which began as a YouTube hit and got him signed by Epic Records, was recently certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. He proudly shared the news on Instagram. Stanley Gabart's production company worked with Lil Loaded's label and said his death came as a shock. "This kid was on a great path," Gabart reflected, per Dallas Morning News. "He was struggling with some things we wish we would've known about, wish we could've intervened."

Lil Loaded had been facing some legal trouble leading up to his death. Read on to learn about the charges he was facing.