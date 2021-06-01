Dance Moms' Zackery Torres Made A Big Announcement About Their Gender Identity

Zackery Torres has a big announcement for fans, as they revealed through a TikTok on May 31.

The reality star first entered the limelight through the "Dance Moms" franchise, as Page Six reported, becoming the first-ever assigned male at birth contestant on "Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition" and going on to join the original show's Candy Apple team. Torres, who later came out as non-binary, has opened up in the past about how the dance world affected their gender identity while growing up.

"I started seeing all of the expectations that teachers — well-known dance teachers, and well-known choreographers — had for me as a male dancer growing up and at the time identifying as a boy," the dancer told The Daily Trojan in October 2020, revealing how they were criticized for being "too feminine" and not dancing enough like a man. "Just having teachers tell you that on national television, all this stuff, it kind of really got to me."

They also promised "to empower the next generation like the ones before did for me" in an Instagram post for 2020's Transgender Day of Remembrance. "I thank all of the people that have supported me through the years while I grew, and continue to grow, into who I am today," Torres wrote. "It's that unwavering support that gets me up in the morning when I am feeling defeated, and more importantly, it's what keeps me feeling empowered to advocate."

And now the former "Dance Moms" star is empowering their transgender fans by sharing the next step in their journey.