The Tragic Death Of Camp Nowhere Star Romy Walthall

Hollywood is mourning the loss of actor Romy Walthall, whom audiences remember from the 1994 film "Camp Nowhere" and the 1997 film "Face/Off." Her son Morgan Krantz, a director and actor himself, confirmed to Variety that Walthall died on May 19 of sudden cardiac arrest at 57 years old.

Walthall is survived by her mother, sister, and three children — Krantz, Isabella Israel, and Theodore Dudley. All three took to Instagram to pay tribute to their late mother. Israel wrote a long homage. "She was my first love. My best friend at times and my sworn adversary at others," Israel wrote in a portion of her tribute. "She was the most beautiful woman I've ever seen and she was wicked and fun and light and dark and she possessed the kind of magic that you truly just don't see."

Dudley took a similar route. "The love and wisdom you gave me will never expire. You will always be an inspiration to me," he wrote, among other exaltations. "You taught me to never give up. You taught me to not take no for an answer. You taught me to be true to myself." Krantz, meanwhile, kept it short and sweet. "Rip Mom," he wrote. "I love you."