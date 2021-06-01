RHOBH: The Truth Behind Crystal Kung Minkoff's Arrest Warrant

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" newbie Crystal Kung Minkoff has proven quite the eclectic reality TV star since her series debut in January. Outside husband Rob Minkoff's Hollywood pedigree — he's the director behind many childhood-defining classics, like "The Lion King" and "Stuart Little" — Crystal has a background that's unconventional compared to your average "RHOBH."

The co-founder of coconut-product company Real Coco and a graduate of the University of California Irvine with degrees in biology and history (per Bravo), Crystal is also the first Asian American to star on any "Real Housewives" offshoot. In an emotional 2019 Instagram post, which documented her visit to her late father's hometown of Qufu, China, Crystal revealed she was a descendant, 76 generations down, of philosopher Confucius through her dad, writing, "I imagined my Dad as a young boy running through the buildings knowing that he had a familial and very special relationship to these relics."

Then, on a May episode of "RHOBH," the Bravo star made revelations of a more salacious nature while playing a game of — what else? — "Two Truths and a Lie." As she told co-star Teddi Mellencamp on the May 31 episode of the "Teddi Ted Pod" podcast, the truths were that she "worked at an escort agency" and was "propositioned to become a madame." As for the lie, Crystal admitted, "I actually do have a warrant for my arrest ... in Arizona."

