What We Know About Taylor Swift's New Project

It seems Taylor Swift will be taking a little time-out from creating wondrous ballads for us as she continues to sharpen her acting chops. The singer has been cast in "American Hustle" and "Silver Linings Playbook" director David O. Russell's latest screen venture alongside a slew of celebrated actors, per Variety. But let's not forget the last time Swift was part of an all-star cast was for the controversial "Cats" in 2019. The film, which was the subject of a million memes, not only earned six "Razzies" (per BBC), but received a measly 2.8/10 rating on IMDb.

Swift first swapped the mic for the camera when she played a starry-eyed teenager in Gary Marshall's "Valentine's Day" alongside Taylor Lautner. This was during the simple days of 2010 when Swift sported her Southern-style curls and poured her heart out about John Mayer.

Following her big-screen debut, however, Swift lent her voice to the 2012 animation based on Dr. Seuss' story "The Lorax," and then in 2014 appeared in the young adult/sci-fi flick "The Giver." She was also the focus of an emotional documentary titled "Miss Americana," which showcased, not only her up and down career — but recent political activism. The doc opened at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020 and later premiered on Netflix for fans, per Pedestrian.

While Swift has yet to tease any details about her latest film on social media, this is what we know about the exciting new project so far.