What We Know About Taylor Swift's New Project
It seems Taylor Swift will be taking a little time-out from creating wondrous ballads for us as she continues to sharpen her acting chops. The singer has been cast in "American Hustle" and "Silver Linings Playbook" director David O. Russell's latest screen venture alongside a slew of celebrated actors, per Variety. But let's not forget the last time Swift was part of an all-star cast was for the controversial "Cats" in 2019. The film, which was the subject of a million memes, not only earned six "Razzies" (per BBC), but received a measly 2.8/10 rating on IMDb.
Swift first swapped the mic for the camera when she played a starry-eyed teenager in Gary Marshall's "Valentine's Day" alongside Taylor Lautner. This was during the simple days of 2010 when Swift sported her Southern-style curls and poured her heart out about John Mayer.
Following her big-screen debut, however, Swift lent her voice to the 2012 animation based on Dr. Seuss' story "The Lorax," and then in 2014 appeared in the young adult/sci-fi flick "The Giver." She was also the focus of an emotional documentary titled "Miss Americana," which showcased, not only her up and down career — but recent political activism. The doc opened at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020 and later premiered on Netflix for fans, per Pedestrian.
While Swift has yet to tease any details about her latest film on social media, this is what we know about the exciting new project so far.
Taylor Swift will be teaming up with three other strong female actors
Despite David O. Russell's film being Taylor Swift's second role since "Cats," the singer will be in safe hands amongst other esteemed actors in the biz. The Grammy Award-winning singer will share the screen with a number of Oscar and Golden Globe-nominated women, including Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Zoe Saldana, per Variety.
Other seasoned professionals confirmed in the film include Christian Bale, Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, John David Washington, and Mike Myers ... making for a very talented bunch all around. But with such a diverse group of actors, it begs to question — what IS this movie really all about? Unfortunately, film buffs and Swifties will have to wait "evermore," as director Russell has kept its details tightly under wraps.
While we haven't been told of the title or plot just yet, it's been reported that the secretive all-star film was also written by Russell and already completed production. 20th Century Fox will release the film, but no date has been set yet. Even though we're excited to hear more, we're mainly hanging out to hear an announcement about Swift penning another hit film song as she did with "Beautiful Ghosts" for "Cats." Let's be honest, her musical writing abilities can redeem anything.