The '90s Sitcom That Should Never Be Rebooted
It's only a matter of time now before every TV show that aired before the year 2000 has been rebooted on one streaming platform or another, but according to Nicki Swift's poll, there is one '90s sitcom all of you could really do without.
Nicki Swift asked fans to pick one show to forever cancel any future iterations of, with the options of: "Family Matters," "Step By Step," "Blossom," "Seinfeld," "The Nanny," and "Home Improvement." And we'll be honest when we say we're a little surprised by the results.
Each of the six comedies listed was iconic in its own way back in the day, and are still culturally relevant now. Classic jokes from "Seinfeld" still regularly pop up in normal conversation, "The Nanny" is enjoying a renewed surge in popularity thanks to it becoming available for streaming on HBOMax, and what would American culture today be without Steve Urkel on "Family Matters"? Not to mention Joey Lawrence's classic "Whoa!" on "Blossom," "Tool Time" and JTT on "Home Improvement," and the Foster-Lambert family's literal rollercoaster opening on "Step By Step."
Considering the non-zero chance that at least one of these shows is due for a reboot, is there one in particular that literally no one is asking for?
Mayim Bialik is in for some bad news
According to Nicki Swift's survey, nearly 25% of people think that "Blossom," the sitcom that brought the world Mayim Bialik, should stay off the air for good. "Blossom" was maybe the least iconic of the shows listed, so this makes some sense, but it's still bad news for Bialik — who has been trying to get a real reboot in the works for years, per Entertainment Weekly.
"["Blossom" creator] Don Reo and I do have a limited reboot that we would like to do. We've had a lot of trouble getting our network onboard," Bialik told the outlet. "At a certain point, I may just start a grassroots fan campaign to see if we can do it because we absolutely would love people to see where these characters are," she added. Uh, we have some bad news for you, babe.
So where are the rest of our rankings?
We were more surprised by the second and third place picks
It's the second and third place rankings that are a little more surprising. The poll revealed that more than 18% hope "The Nanny" never gets a reboot, and just over 17% voted for "Seinfeld," both shows that have stayed super popular even after 20 years off the air. So what gives?
We wouldn't rule out the idea that these sitcoms' extra-devoted fanbases don't feel the need, or even want, to rehash a show that could never hope to live up to the original. Seriously, who's going to be able to imitate Fran freakin' Drescher of "The Nanny?" And do we really want a "Seinfeld" reunion, considering that the characters all ended the series by going to jail? (Okay, we admit that Julia Louis-Dreyfus would probably kill it as a gritty, post-prison Elaine Benes.)
Whatever the reason, it looks like fans are only slightly less against a "Step By Step" revival (nearly 17%), and are downright open to seeing a reboot of "Family Matters" (close to 12%) or "Home Improvement" (just over 10%). Maybe we should send the production teams at Netflix a note.