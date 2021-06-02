The '90s Sitcom That Should Never Be Rebooted

It's only a matter of time now before every TV show that aired before the year 2000 has been rebooted on one streaming platform or another, but according to Nicki Swift's poll, there is one '90s sitcom all of you could really do without.

Nicki Swift asked fans to pick one show to forever cancel any future iterations of, with the options of: "Family Matters," "Step By Step," "Blossom," "Seinfeld," "The Nanny," and "Home Improvement." And we'll be honest when we say we're a little surprised by the results.

Each of the six comedies listed was iconic in its own way back in the day, and are still culturally relevant now. Classic jokes from "Seinfeld" still regularly pop up in normal conversation, "The Nanny" is enjoying a renewed surge in popularity thanks to it becoming available for streaming on HBOMax, and what would American culture today be without Steve Urkel on "Family Matters"? Not to mention Joey Lawrence's classic "Whoa!" on "Blossom," "Tool Time" and JTT on "Home Improvement," and the Foster-Lambert family's literal rollercoaster opening on "Step By Step."

Considering the non-zero chance that at least one of these shows is due for a reboot, is there one in particular that literally no one is asking for?