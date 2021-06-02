Will Angelina Jolie Ever Forgive Brad Pitt?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have spent the last five years in the midst of a very messy custody battle over their six children. Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 after dating Pitt for more than a decade — though they were only married for a few years.

Pitt and Jolie fought bitterly over their kids for years. Jolie alleged that Pitt was dangerous, citing multiple incidents in which the Los Angeles County Child Protective Services and even the FBI were called to investigate allegations of possible child abuse. Officials found nothing troubling, and Pitt was never charged. Pitt fought back just as hard against Jolie, expressing concern that if Jolie was awarded the amount of custody she sought, she would take the children abroad extensively, limiting his time with them, per The Daily Mail.

They finally settled things in May 2021, when a judge ruled in favor of Pitt. On May 13, the judge issued a temporary ruling, which gave the former couple joint custody of the five children who remain minors. Pitt was reportedly "delighted" with the news, per Us Weekly. Jolie? Not so much.

Will Jolie ever forgive her ex for thwarting her attempts at retaining full custody of their children? It doesn't look promising. Here's what we know.