What's Really Going On With Jaden Smith And Madison Pettis?
Jaden Smith and Madison Pettis are two actors who captured audiences' hearts early on in their careers. With starring alongside his famous father, actor Will Smith, in "The Pursuit of Happyness" and Pettis playing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's adorable daughter in "The Game Plan," these two proved their acting talents as kids. Now in adulthood, Smith and Pettis have taken on newer ventures into the entertainment industry.
Smith not only acts but also raps, sings, and writes songs under the moniker Jaden. He's released two mixtapes and three studio albums, and looks up to his dad and his career. "He started in music and transitioned to movies," Smith told High Snobiety. "I started with movies, and then I transitioned into making music — I look at him and use it as a blueprint of how good of a person he is, but not necessarily the success that he reached."
At the same time, Pettis, who is most well-known for her time on Disney Channel's "Cory in the House," has turned away from kid-centric entertainment and has leaned towards more adult roles. Since leaving her Disney roots, Pettis has had a guest spot on "Law & Order: SVU" as well as roles in "Five Points," "American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules," and the upcoming "He's All That," according to IMDb. But besides their professional work, what's going on with Smith and Pettis, romantically? Read on to find out!
Jaden Smith and Madison Pettis were spotted getting cozy
Many couples go from being friends to partners, and it looks like celebrity relationships are no exception to that. While Jaden Smith and Madison Pettis were cute friends as kids, it looks like there may be a romance brewing between the two.
Smith and Pettis were seen together on June 1 in West Hollywood at a birthday dinner for singer-songwriter Harry Hudson, reported the Daily Mail. While there, the two showed some public displays of affection, with Smith seemingly having an intimate conversation with the former "Five Points" star and Pettis putting her hand affectionately on Smith's shoulder. Later, Smith walked Pettis to her car after the two stayed close together during the birthday dinner.
While what's going on between Smith and Pettis isn't exactly clear, there may be some kind of relationship in the works between the two. While the two have been friends for years, according to the Daily Mail, the two stars may be taking their platonic relationship to the next level. We'll just have to wait and see what comes from it.