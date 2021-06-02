What's Really Going On With Jaden Smith And Madison Pettis?

Jaden Smith and Madison Pettis are two actors who captured audiences' hearts early on in their careers. With starring alongside his famous father, actor Will Smith, in "The Pursuit of Happyness" and Pettis playing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's adorable daughter in "The Game Plan," these two proved their acting talents as kids. Now in adulthood, Smith and Pettis have taken on newer ventures into the entertainment industry.

Smith not only acts but also raps, sings, and writes songs under the moniker Jaden. He's released two mixtapes and three studio albums, and looks up to his dad and his career. "He started in music and transitioned to movies," Smith told High Snobiety. "I started with movies, and then I transitioned into making music — I look at him and use it as a blueprint of how good of a person he is, but not necessarily the success that he reached."

At the same time, Pettis, who is most well-known for her time on Disney Channel's "Cory in the House," has turned away from kid-centric entertainment and has leaned towards more adult roles. Since leaving her Disney roots, Pettis has had a guest spot on "Law & Order: SVU" as well as roles in "Five Points," "American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules," and the upcoming "He's All That," according to IMDb. But besides their professional work, what's going on with Smith and Pettis, romantically? Read on to find out!