Why Frank Sinatra Thought Marilyn Monroe Was Murdered

The impact of Marilyn Monroe's sudden death by drug overdose in 1962 can still be felt today, and as with the unexpected death of any beloved cultural figure, conspiracy theories about the manner of Monroe's demise have abounded for decades. And according to a new memoir by Frank Sinatra's former manager Tony Oppedisano, "Sinatra and Me: In The Wee Small Hours," rumors about possible foul play began to bubble up soon after the tragedy occurred.

According to the memoir, per People, Sinatra and Monroe were good friends, though never lovers. Sinatra apparently had intimate knowledge of Monroe's affairs with John F. Kennedy and the former president's brother, Robert F. Kennedy. Oppedisano writes in the book that Sinatra remained haunted by Monroe's death for the rest of his life — and that he didn't necessarily believe that her drug overdose was a suicide.

Sinatra isn't the only one with questions, and over the years, biographers, journalists, and memoirists have accused everyone from the mob to the CIA to the Kennedys themselves of murdering the 36-year-old actor. So, according to Oppedisano, here is what Sinatra knew.