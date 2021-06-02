Who Is John Mellencamp's New Girlfriend?

John Cougar Mellencamp is taking a shot at love again. Page Six reports that the "Hurts So Good" rocker and the lady in his life have been spotted strolling hand-in-hand along a beach in Malibu. What could be sweeter than new love?

Mellencamp was most recently linked to celebrity beauty guru Jamie Sherill and reportedly started dating her in 2020 after his daughter Teddi Mellencamp introduced them to each other, per Page Six. The couple apparently called it quits in January, according to the outlet. But it's Mellencamp's engagement to Meg Ryan that has sparked the most interest over the years. Meg Ryan and Mellencamp enjoyed an on-and-off-again romance that started in 2011 and came to a screeching halt in 2019. A source told People that Mellencamp "didn't want to get married again." The thrice-divorced musician could not see himself tying the knot once more. It seems as if it was a deal-breaker for them. The source went on to say, "He loves her, but marriage never seemed to be a part of it," before adding, "It's unclear how important a marriage was to Meg. But they spent a lot of time together and it's too bad they split. They really got along so well together."

That being said, Mellencamp has moved on. How exciting! So who is Mellencamp's new girlfriend? Keep reading to find out.