How Much Does Donald Trump Jr. Really Charge To Record A Personal Message On Cameo?

The Trump family is known for exercising every opportunity to make bank. And while we haven't heard a ton from former president Donald Trump after his Twitter ban in January 2021, his son Donald Trump Jr. is out there to make an impression.

Trump Jr. is now on Cameo, a service for fans to buy personalized video messages from their favorite celebrities. Like numerous other stars on the platform, Trump Jr. has been charging money to record video messages for his fans, of which there are currently 412 in his Cameo "fan club." According to The Guardian, Cameo's profit model has worked well, especially during the pandemic year, where 150 stars managed to make at least $100,000. The platform saw 1.3 million cameo videos created in 2020.

Trump Jr. has joined the likes of stars such as Tiger King's Carol Baskin and Snoop Dogg and describes himself as a "Father, Patriot, Outdoorsman, Political Commentator and #1 NYT Bestselling author" on his page. Looks like Trump Jr. is up for some serious business. Other than having found a platform to express messages around Republican ideals, Trump Jr. is also helping his friend and Benghazi survivor Mark Geist raise money for his charity, the Shadow Warriors Project, to which Trump Jr. will donate a portion of his Cameo earnings. He's made his intentions clear, but how much does Trump Jr. actually charge fans for messages on Cameo? Let's find out!