Survey Reveals How Many People Wouldn't Trust These Celebrity Chefs In Their Kitchen

Obviously, the celebrity chef everyone should want to take over their home kitchen is "The Barefoot Contessa" Ina Garten, a woman who clearly knows how to throw a party. But what about the celebrity chefs you wouldn't let anywhere near your stovetop? Nicki Swift decided to poll the room on which star chefs you simply do not trust in the kitchen.

Is it Gordon Ramsay, Bobby Flay, Guy Fieri, Rachael Ray, Giada De Laurentiis, or someone else entirely? All of these stars have wildly different styles of cooking (not to mention personalities), but they do all have real experience cooking and working in restaurants. Yes, even mayor of Flavortown Guy Fieri.

So who do you think should actually stay out of the kitchen? Rachael Ray and her "sammies"? Giada De Laurentiis and her occasional Italian mispronunciations? What about Gordon Ramsey and Bobby Flay's acerbic personalities — or Guy Fieri's own larger-than-life persona? Here's how everyone voted.