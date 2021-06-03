The Hilarious Reason Sofia Vergara Is Having Trouble Sleeping With Joe Manganiello

Even though Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have only been married since 2015, Vergara admits she and Manganiello are already facing challenges in the bedroom, per the Daily Mail. The "Modern Family" star appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where she lamented her lot in life, much to DeGeneres' amusement.

Of course, Manganiello himself also appeared on DeGeneres' show in March, via U.S. Hola. He was promoting his new movie "Shoplifters of the World," but also managed to talk about the two ladies in his life. It seems as if the couple had adopted a Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix called Bubbles, and the "Magic Mike XL" star gushed about the new addition to their family.

At the time of her adoption, she had 11 bladder stones and cysts that they had removed by a vet surgeon. He admitted he initially didn't want a pet, but Bubbles had other ideas. Manganiello explained, "I walked into the room, the dog perked up, looked at me, came running over at me jumping like 'pick me up, pick me up' growling at the people of the shelter like, 'go away I found Da Da, so go leave' and that's how it's been ever since."

So, when Vergara made her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the host was already up to speed about some of their household shenanigans. However, Vergara then made some very bold claims about what happens in their bedroom.