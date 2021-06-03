Vanessa Bryant Is Calling Out Nike. Here's Why.

In 2021, Kobe Bryant's 18-year-long partnership with Nike came to an end. The contract expired, and the late basketball star's estate decided not to renew it. "Kobe Bryant was an important part of Nike's deep connection to consumers. He pushed us and made everyone around him better," Nike said in a statement (via CBS News). "Though our contractual relationship has ended, he remains a deeply loved member of the Nike family."

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram in April (via CBS News) to confirm the news, adding that Kobe and Nike's offerings were "some of the most beautiful basketball shoes of all time." She continued, "My hope will always be to allow Kobe's fans to get and wear his products, Vanessa shared in a now-deleted post. Since then, photos of Nike's "Mambacita" Kobe 6 Protro had been made in honor of the late Gianna Bryant have leaked.

The shoes feature a black and gold colorway (inspired by the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation), along with the number 2, Gianna's jersey number. The right shoe comes with Kobe's, while the left one sports Gianna's. The shoes are rumored to be releasing this summer. However, it seems that Vanessa Bryant isn't happy about the sneaker leaking online. Read on for more.