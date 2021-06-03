Who Is The Least Likable RHOC Cast Member?
Bravo's hit reality series "Real Housewives of Orange County" has had a lot of head-turning cast members over the years. The OG show of the franchise first graced reality TV fans' screens way back in the early aughts (2006, to be exact), and still continues to star, let's call them... one-of-a-kind socialites.
From the love-to-hate, hate-to-love Vicki Gunvalson to the pot-stirring Tamra Judge to the quirky Shannon Beador to even the controversial Kelly Dodd, the Orange County series is known for bringing in characters who will turn up the drama and sometimes get downright nasty to one another. Who else remembers the time they all went to Ireland? It was cringggyy! But, nevertheless it is reality TV gold when these cast members fight and say some eyebrow raising things, right?
So, because the series is now going on it's sixteenth season, we were curious to see which cast member over the years was the least well-received by fans. We polled 637 of our readers and asked them to tell us who is the least likable "Real Housewives of Orange County" star—and the results are juicy, of course!
Wondering who our readers think is the least liked "Real Housewives of Orange County" cast member? We've got all the answers below. Keep reading to find out.
Shannon Beador was named the least likable cast member from RHOC
We recently decided to poll our readers to find out which "Real Housewives of Orange County" cast member is basically the least liked amongst fans. So, if you're reality TV obsessed and can't get enough of the OG of the OC, you've definitely come to the right place.
According to our survey, the emotional Shannon Beador received the most votes for being the least likable. A little over 21% of fans declared her to be the least favorable. The next Real Housewife on the list was a shocker, because we assumed if one of the "Tres Amigas" was named No. 1, then surely the one who frequently says "woohoo" would follow up closely. But we were wrong! Tamra Judge, while also part of the "Tres Amigas" group, was named the second most unlikable with 19.94% of votes. Newcomer Braunwyn Windham-Burke followed with 18.37%, and Kelly Dodd came after with 15.86%. Surprisingly, the party and feud-starter Vicki Gunvalson came in second-to-last place, with 14.29% ("woohoo"?). Lastly, original New Jersey gal Gina Kirschenheiter came in with 10.52% of the vote.
So, despite both Vicki and Tamra no longer being on the show, Shannon still beats them when it comes to who our readers think is the least likable.