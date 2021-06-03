Who Is The Least Likable RHOC Cast Member?

Bravo's hit reality series "Real Housewives of Orange County" has had a lot of head-turning cast members over the years. The OG show of the franchise first graced reality TV fans' screens way back in the early aughts (2006, to be exact), and still continues to star, let's call them... one-of-a-kind socialites.

From the love-to-hate, hate-to-love Vicki Gunvalson to the pot-stirring Tamra Judge to the quirky Shannon Beador to even the controversial Kelly Dodd, the Orange County series is known for bringing in characters who will turn up the drama and sometimes get downright nasty to one another. Who else remembers the time they all went to Ireland? It was cringggyy! But, nevertheless it is reality TV gold when these cast members fight and say some eyebrow raising things, right?

So, because the series is now going on it's sixteenth season, we were curious to see which cast member over the years was the least well-received by fans. We polled 637 of our readers and asked them to tell us who is the least likable "Real Housewives of Orange County" star—and the results are juicy, of course!

