Who Will Stand With Queen Elizabeth At Her Birthday Parade?

Due to the pandemic, this is the second year in a row Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 95 on April 21, won't mark her official birthday in London with the traditional Trooping the Colour parade. Buckingham Palace confirmed in March that the annual event was canceled one again: "Following consultation with Government and other relevant parties it has been agreed that The Queen's Official Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead this year in its traditional form in central London."

Instead, the monarch will celebrate her 95th birthday at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace announced on June 4. "Her Majesty will view a parade held by the Household Division and The Queen's Colour of F Company Scots Guards will be trooped in the Quadrangle of #WindsorCastle," the statement read. Per the Daily Mail, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles are expected to attend, as are Prince William and Kate Middleton. But Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will skip the ceremony, according to Elle.

Sadly, this will mark Queen Elizabeth's first Trooping the Colour and her first birthday celebration following her husband Prince Philip's death on April 9. Thankfully, she won't be alone this year. Keep scrolling to find out who will serve as the queen's "plus one" on June 12.