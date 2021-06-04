How Does Joe Biden Really Feel About Dr. Fauci?

While a large percentage of the United States population fell a little in love with Dr. Anthony Fauci over the course of the pandemic in 2020, that isn't true of the whole country. A large number of conservatives and Donald Trump supporters see the scientist, who often contradicted the former president in press briefings, as something of an enemy.

President Joe Biden has always expressed support for Dr. Fauci, but after The Washington Post and BuzzFeed News obtained and published a trove of the doctor's 2020 emails, there are those who wonder if that support has waned at all. One of the issues mentioned in the emails is the theory that coronavirus was "engineered" in a lab in Wuhan, China, per The Wall Street Journal. The political right is particularly interested in this, according to the BBC, as they claim that Dr. Fauci was burying evidence that COVID-19 was, in fact, created in a lab. For his part, Dr. Fauci said his emails were "misconstrued" and can easily "be taken out of context," per News Nation Now. He also explained that he noted in one of the emails that he thinks "the most likely origin [of COVID-19] is a jumping of species." He added that "I still do think it is," but noted he is "also keeping an open mind that it might be a lab leak."

But more importantly than what talking heads on the news think — has any of this changed President Joe Biden's mind?