The Real Meaning Behind John Mayer's New Song 'Last Train Home'

John Mayer has been lauded for his songwriting skills — and "Last Train Home" doesn't disappoint, as he sings about wanting a second chance in a toxic relationship. "And if you wanna roll me / Then you gotta roll me all night long / And if you wanna use me / Then you gotta use me till I'm gone," Mayer sings in the first verse about being a drug to his lover. However, Mayer goes deep into his feelings in the chorus when he laments about not being present in the relationship.

"I'm not a fallen angel, I just fell behind / I'm out of luck and I'm out of time," Mayer sings in the chorus, before telling his lover, "If you don't wanna love me, let me go / I'm runnin' for the last train / I'm runnin' for the last train home." The metaphorical train Mayer's one is a painful one as he can't quit his lover and asks her to stay even though there's potential that it'll end badly.

And if you're gonna hurt me / Then you gotta hold me next to you," Mayer sings in the second verse. He then acknowledges "things go wrong" in the relationship because he puts his heart "where it don't belong," in the last chorus.

Despite acknowledging his flaws, Mayer believes his lover is "the last train home," and he's willing to "surrender" to be "on the last train running."