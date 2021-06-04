Suits Alum Patrick J. Adams Makes Surprise Announcement

Between the paparazzi following their every move and insiders leaking gossip to outlets, Hollywood celebrities are rarely able to do anything on the down-low. This is even truer for pregnant celebrities whose bumps are almost always on display whether they're pumping gas or making grocery runs. That said, some celebrities are masters at hiding from the prying eyes of the media, like Patrick J. Adams.

Apart from defending his good friend Meghan Markle against the British medias' treatment of her, the "Suits" alum has stayed pretty low profile since he ended his run on the legal drama. He starred in "The Right Stuff" in 2020, per IMDb, but has had a pretty clean casting sheet throughout the past year. However, his lack of a busy schedule might have a lot to do with his personal life.

Adams is married to "Pretty Little Liars" alum Troian Bellisario, and the couple announced some surprising news on June 4. Find out why they have a cause for celebration below.