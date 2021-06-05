What Sophie Wessex And Prince Edward Just Said About Oprah
The royal family has remained tight-lipped when it comes to questions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, especially when they've been asked about the couple's viral interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on March 7. Following the bombshell interview in which Harry and Meghan made some unsettling claims about The Firm, the palace issued a brief response and nothing more. "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much loved family members," the statement read, according to CNN.
Although Harry's father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William, have often been asked about the interview, they have not responded. When reporters caught up with William shortly after the interview aired, he was asked if he had spoken to his brother, to which he responded he hadn't but he intended to do so. He was then asked if the royal family was racist, to which he responded, "we're very much not a racist family," according to BBC News. In a new interview, Harry's aunt and uncle, Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward, were asked about Harry and Meghan's interview. Their response? Is raising eyebrows. Keep reading for more.
Sophie Wessex and Prince Harry had a long talk after Prince Philip's funeral
Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex chatted with The Telegraph, marking their first joint interview since they got married in 1999, according to the Daily Mail. The couple was asked whether or not they watched Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, to which they had a cheeky response. Rather than speak about Harry and Meghan, the couple made a statement of sorts about Oprah. "Oprah who?" Edward asked, while Sophie added, "Yes, what interview?" And while Harry's uncle and aunt seemed to be having a bit of fun with the question, the couple also made a valid point. "You know, if you're not into chat shows, there's no reason why you should know who [Oprah] is. Certainly not in this country, anyway," Sophie said when discussing the fact that the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby had no idea who Oprah was despite having a lengthy conversation with her at Harry and Meghan's wedding.
Edward and Sophie kept their composure and did not dive into the specifics. Sophie did tell The Telegraph that she had a talk with Harry after Prince Philip's funeral, though it's unclear what the two may have discussed. And while things might be a bit hectic these days, Sophie told the outlet, "We are still a family no matter what happens, we always will be."