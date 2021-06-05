What Sophie Wessex And Prince Edward Just Said About Oprah

The royal family has remained tight-lipped when it comes to questions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, especially when they've been asked about the couple's viral interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on March 7. Following the bombshell interview in which Harry and Meghan made some unsettling claims about The Firm, the palace issued a brief response and nothing more. "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much loved family members," the statement read, according to CNN.

Although Harry's father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William, have often been asked about the interview, they have not responded. When reporters caught up with William shortly after the interview aired, he was asked if he had spoken to his brother, to which he responded he hadn't but he intended to do so. He was then asked if the royal family was racist, to which he responded, "we're very much not a racist family," according to BBC News. In a new interview, Harry's aunt and uncle, Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward, were asked about Harry and Meghan's interview. Their response? Is raising eyebrows. Keep reading for more.