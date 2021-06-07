What's Really Going On With Trevor Noah And Minka Kelly?

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly were romantically linked to each other in August 2020, a source told People. "The Daily Show" host and former "Friday Night Lights" star were quarantining together at Noah's New York City apartment, per Elle.

In January, Noah dropped $27.5 million on a house in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles, per the New York Post, and the couple moved their quarantine time to the West Coast. Despite telling Howard Stern in 2019 that he'd never live with a girlfriend, Kelly moved into the Bel Air mansion with Noah. At the time, an insider told People, "They're making plans for a future together, and it's a very stable relationship. They've been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in L.A. as a couple."

Then, in mid-May, the couple reportedly split after a year of dating, per a People source. Speculation about the breakup was that their busy schedules were their undoing, according to Entertainment Tonight, as Noah shoots "The Daily Show" in New York City, and, as an actor, Kelly's work is all over the place.

But what is going on now?