The Real Reason Antonia Thomas Is Leaving 'The Good Doctor'

Losing a few characters is par for the course in a medical drama. Patients come and go, and the longer the show airs, the more frequently main characters depart to pursue other opportunities. That's why it should come as little surprise that after four years, Antonia Thomas is leaving "The Good Doctor."

For context, "The Good Doctor" is an ABC medical drama about a doctor with autism who begins his surgical career at an unusually young age. The titular character is played by Freddie Highmore. Thomas has been a series regular, Dr. Claire Browne, for the past four years.

Fans were saddened to learn that Thomas did not plan on returning for the show's fifth season after wrapping up the fourth in June. Thomas broke the news via Twitter hours before the season finale, writing, "Hugely thankful to my amazing colleagues on the @GoodDoctorABC and @SPTV team for this wonderful experience. And deeply grateful to my fans for all of the incredible support over the years," she wrote. (Spoiler: Her character ultimately took a job at a Guatemala clinic, per Deadline).

We've got all the info on Thomas' surprising decision to leave the successful series below. Check it out!