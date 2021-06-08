Inside 5SOS' Luke Hemmings And Sierra Deaton's Surprise Announcement

There are wedding bells in Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton's future!

5 Seconds of Summer's lead vocalist Luke Hemmings took to Instagram on June 8 to announce that he proposed to longtime girlfriend Sierra Deaton (who he calls by her middle name, Thao) earlier in 2021. "With shaking hands but a full heart I proposed to my best friend earlier this year. I love you Thao and I can't imagine my life without you," he wrote alongside a slideshow of loved-up photos that showed off his fianceé's teardrop-shaped engagement ring. Deaton, who won "The X Factor US" in 2013 and rose to fame in the duo Alex & Sierra with her ex boyfriend Alex Kinsey, also shared the photos and wrote, "it was fun keeping this a secret for so long, but my heart is nearly bursting at the seams. can't wait for forever."

The couple has been Instagram official since July 2018 and aren't shy about expressing their love for each other. In a sweet post to Instagram in February 2019, Hemmings told Deaton that she makes him "the happiest ever." He also expressed that he hopes she "stick[s] around" for a long time. Now, it looks like she's sticking with him for life.

Deaton, too, was never shy of professing her love for the singer on social media, and even may have hinted that she was ready to spend the rest of her life with him a while back. Keep scrolling to read the smitten thing she wrote.