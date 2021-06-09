Odette Annable Reveals Devastating News About Her Pregnancy

Actor Odette Annable, known for her various TV roles including "House" and "Supergirl," hasn't had it easy when it comes to building her family. After she and her husband, Dave Annable, who was her former costar on "Brothers & Sister," tied the knot in 2010, per People, they welcomed their first and only child, daughter Charlie Mae, now 5, in 2015. But since then, they've admitted to having fertility issues and revealed they lost two pregnancies after giving birth to Charlie.

It appears their struggles impacted their relationship with their 10-month split in October 2019, however, they managed to come back together in the name of love and announced they were back on in August 2020, per Daily Mail. But now, Annable revealed the couple suffered another devastating loss in an emotional Instagram post shared on June 8.

"NOT A PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT," the actor prefaced on a black and white photo highlighting her former baby bump. "The one thing that was certain, was how Dave and I both felt when I found out I was pregnant. We were elated. After having two miscarriages after Charlie and after our personal journey as a couple, we finally felt like we were in the right place and our gift was this baby in my belly," she wrote. "I was 15 weeks pregnant when this photo was taken back in December and today would have been your due date." Keep scrolling for more details about Annable's tragic miscarriage.