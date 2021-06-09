Gladys Knight's Gorgeous Look At The CMT Awards Has Fans Freaking Out

Whatever legendary performer Gladys Knight is taking — fans want in. "The Empress of Soul" ... or should we say style, looked as youthful as ever at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville on June 9. Knight stepped onto the red carpet at Bridgestone Arena wearing a gorgeous knee-length white dress with long patterned sheer sleeves, per Daily Mail. Reinforcing the notion that less is more, she paired the frock with simple stylish white stilettos, shimmery makeup, and perfectly coiffed hair. But the angelic number wasn't the only look Knight showed off during the evening. The 77-year-old crossed over to the dark side for her CMT performance, as she donned a glamorous and glittery black strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline, which she matched with black pumps, per ET.

The seven-time Grammy Award-winner performed alongside first-time CMT nominee, Mickey Guyton, nominated for Female Video of the Year, Breakthrough Video of the Year, and Video of the Year. The pair performed a powerful rendition of Knight's iconic 1970s-era song, "Friendship Train," about love and unity among all people. R&B performer Breland also joined in on the uptempo classic, bringing the audience to their feet and seeing the trio eventually receive a very deserving standing ovation, per CMT.

Want to see the look for yourself? Keep on scrolling for the reveal, as well as what fans had to say about the ensemble.