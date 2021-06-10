Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman's Son Is Completely Unrecognizable After Debuting New Look

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman adopted their children Bella and Connor in the '90s, according to Page Six. And although the actors are some of the most famous movie stars of all time, their kids — particularly their son — remain out of the spotlight.

Cruise raised his son and daughter Isabella in the Church of Scientology, which they continued into adulthood. Kidman opened up about their decision to follow Scientology in a 2018 interview with Who magazine, saying that although she might not agree with the church, she loves her children unconditionally. "They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it's my job to love them," she explained. "And I am an example of that tolerance and that's what I believe — that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I'm open here," she said.

"I think that's so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family — I believe it's wrong," she continued. "So that's our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love."

Three years later, Connor is in the news for making us do a double take. Keep reading for more details — and check out his new look below.