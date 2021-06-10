Fans Can't Stop Talking About Drake's $400,000 Mattress

On "God's Plan," Drake sings, "I only love my bed and my momma, I'm sorry." Apparently, the line wasn't meant to be a joke, if the Canadian star's bedroom furniture is anything to go by. In a 2020 interview with Architectural Digest, Drake gave a tour of his 50,000-square-foot mansion in Toronto. Nicknamed "The Embassy," Drake's massive home includes an NBA-like basketball court, Olympic-sized pool, world-class recording studio, and more.

Out of the entire mansion, Drake's favorite place is his 3,200-square-foot bedroom, which also comes with a 1,100-square-foot terrace. "The bedroom is where I come to decompress from the world at the end of the night and where I open my eyes to seize the day," he told AD. "The bed lets you float, the shower lets you escape and gather your thoughts, and the closet makes you want to talk to yourself while you're getting dressed."

And Drake's favorite piece of furniture in his bedroom seems to be the bed, specifically his mattress ... which costs more than a lot of people's homes. Read on for more.