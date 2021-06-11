James Corden Is In Hot Water With His Fans. Here's Why

Late-night talk show host James Corden has drawn ire for an offense you don't want to commit whether or not you have the huge exposure he does — cultural insensitivity. If you're thinking, "not James Corden!," you wouldn't be alone.

Known for his likable and gentle demeanor (at least on-camera on "The Late Late Show with James Corden"), Corden's brand of humor is unshakably wholesome with the frequent dash of self-deprecation tossed in, as to be expected from a British comic. From costume gags like dressing up as Taylor Swift's back-up dancer to the massively popular "Carpool Karaoke" segment — in which Corden drives around musical chart-toppers and belts out their tunes with them like a pair of old buddies — who doesn't love that type of warm, innocent fun? (The most-watched "Carpool Karaoke" clip on YouTube, with Adele, clocks in at a whopping 230 million views as of June.)

Corden's inviting, easy-going vibe even attracted Prince Harry to do his first public interview on Corden's show in February since stepping down as a royal. Corden explained the secrecy surrounding the interview prior to its airing to Deadline in May, saying, "Our show is about joy and life and lights, and levities, as best you can find it, and ... we knew that there would be a sort of infinite amount of speculation."

Now, the TV personality with the reputation for unflappable positivity faces his own controversy. Keep reading to find out why.