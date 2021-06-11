Why Amanda Kloots Says She Wasn't A Good Wife To Nick Cordero

It has been nearly one year since Nick Cordero died at 41 after suffering severe complications from COVID-19. The actor's tragic death came as a loss to many who hoped he would recover despite being on a ventilator for over three months. Sadly, on July 5, 2020, his wife, Amanda Kloots, announced his death via Instagram. "God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth," she wrote. "I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him."

She continued, "Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

Every month since then, Kloots has honored her husband on social media, as well as sharing candid updates regarding how she has been handling the grief. Now, she has reflected on what she could have done differently in their marriage. Scroll ahead to find out why Kloots feels she wasn't a "good wife."