The Job Jay Cutler Claims Kristin Cavallari Made Him Take

Some might say there is no reality TV without Kristin Cavallari. The television personality-turned-entrepreneur first graced the small screen in 2004 when she was one of the stars of MTV's "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County" series. Audiences then saw Kristin join Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port on "The Hills" and in various TV guest spots until she got her series showcasing her life and family with NFL player Jay Cutler on E!'s "Very Cavallari."

"Very Cavallari" showed the inner workings of Kristin and Jay's marriage as well as their family life with their three kids, sons Camden and Jaxon, and daughter Saylor. The reality show also covered Kristin and her colleagues working on various businesses that she's started throughout the years, including jewelry brand Uncommon James, clean skincare company Uncommon Beauty, and children's lifestyle brand Little James Clothing. "Very Cavallari" aired for three seasons from 2018 to 2020 but eventually came to an end once Kristin and Jay filed for divorce in April 2020, reported Deadline.

Now Jay has provided more insight into the couple's marriage, revealing the job he claims Kristin made him take. Keep on reading to find out what he had to say.