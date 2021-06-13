What Really Happened With Meghan Markle And Ashley Cole?

Before meeting Prince Harry in 2016, Meghan Markle had her fair share of relationships. In 2011, for example, Meghan tied the knot with "Remember Me" producer Trevor Engelson after a 7-years-long relationship (per US Magazine). After just two years of marriage, however, the couple filed for divorce in 2013.

Then, one year after her divorce, Meghan was reportedly linked to professional golf player Rory McIlroy. As reported by US Magazine, McIlroy and Meghan were spotted on a romantic dinner date in the summer of 2014, and the two even completed the Ice Bucket Challenge together. For whatever reason, the relationship didn't last and, two years later, Meghan met Harry in London through a mutual friend.

However, it seems that Meghan may have had her mind set on finding an English boyfriend long before meeting Harry. In fact, Meghan almost dated former footballer Ashley Cole in 2013... but things didn't go as planned.