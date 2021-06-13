Inside David Archuleta's Admission About His Sexuality

With his picturesque boy-band hair, ear-to-ear dimpled grin, and sweet, soft-spoken demeanor, David Archuleta was an instant fan favorite as the runner-up on Season 7 of "American Idol." Earning a lot of goodwill off his reality competition stint, Archuleta scored his first original hit with 2008's "Crush," which peaked at no. 1 on Billboard's Digital Sales charts. Since participating in "American Idol" in his teens, Archuleta has revealed previously undisclosed truths about his experience in recent years, such as sharing with the Boston Herald in 2019 his lifelong phobia of being on-camera. "I remember seeing an interview with an Olympic skier, talking about how she could die any time from what she was doing. That's what it was like for me," the singer shared candidly about doing "American Idol" interviews on-air.

Per the Herald, Archuleta, a Mormon, went on a musical hiatus for a few years after achieving solo success, devoting that time to missionary work in Chile. "That centered me and gave me something to focus on.... Here I was walking the streets with my companion and thinking, 'Oh my gosh, nobody is watching me?'" he shared of the welcome respite from the spotlight.

After releasing the mid-coronavirus pandemic single "OK, All Right" in March 2020, Archuleta has publicly revealed, for the first time, his status as a member of the LGBTQ+ community on his Instagram during Pride Month 2021. Keep reading for what he shared were his biggest struggles in navigating that facet of his lifestyle.