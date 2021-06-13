Inside David Archuleta's Admission About His Sexuality
With his picturesque boy-band hair, ear-to-ear dimpled grin, and sweet, soft-spoken demeanor, David Archuleta was an instant fan favorite as the runner-up on Season 7 of "American Idol." Earning a lot of goodwill off his reality competition stint, Archuleta scored his first original hit with 2008's "Crush," which peaked at no. 1 on Billboard's Digital Sales charts. Since participating in "American Idol" in his teens, Archuleta has revealed previously undisclosed truths about his experience in recent years, such as sharing with the Boston Herald in 2019 his lifelong phobia of being on-camera. "I remember seeing an interview with an Olympic skier, talking about how she could die any time from what she was doing. That's what it was like for me," the singer shared candidly about doing "American Idol" interviews on-air.
Per the Herald, Archuleta, a Mormon, went on a musical hiatus for a few years after achieving solo success, devoting that time to missionary work in Chile. "That centered me and gave me something to focus on.... Here I was walking the streets with my companion and thinking, 'Oh my gosh, nobody is watching me?'" he shared of the welcome respite from the spotlight.
After releasing the mid-coronavirus pandemic single "OK, All Right" in March 2020, Archuleta has publicly revealed, for the first time, his status as a member of the LGBTQ+ community on his Instagram during Pride Month 2021. Keep reading for what he shared were his biggest struggles in navigating that facet of his lifestyle.
David Archuleta grapples with balancing faith and being LGBTQ+
Singing sensation David Archuleta, revealing himself as part of the LGBTQ+ community in a June Instagram post, would like everyone to have more "understanding" for the identification's complexities. Noting this as a particular issue among people of various devout religious backgrounds, Archuleta shared in his Instagram caption, "I came out in 2014 as gay to my family. But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual." However, he wrote, he still doesn't "have all the answers."
In light of this, Archuleta addressed his readers, "I just invite you to please consider making room to be more understanding and compassionate to those who are LGBTQIA+... and trying to find that balance with their faith." The 30-year old singer encouraged fellow Latter-Day Saints as well as people of all faiths to be more sensitive to those facing the "wrestle between being LGBTQIA+ and a person of faith." Archuleta shared his personal reconciliation of the two was to "accept both are real things I experience and make who I am... You can be part of the LGBTQIA+ community and still believe in God."
Archuleta also quipped that he previously thought he might be asexual, thinking he lacked the same degree of "sexual desires and urges as most people." This, he jocularly noted, "works... because I have a commitment to save myself until marriage," along with a laughing emoji. What a well-articulated and thoughtful post!