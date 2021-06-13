The Tragic Death Of Ned Beatty

In its obituary for Ned Beatty, The Hollywood Reporter recalled the time the actor wrote an op-ed for The New York Times about a difficult topic. Beatty's 1989 essay, "Suppose Men Feared Rape," came after the actor played a rape survivor in 1972's "Deliverance." Beatty wrote in the essay that fans on the street often yelled at him to "squeal like a pig," as his "Deliverance" character was forced to do during the graphic scene. This reaction to the film, Beatty wrote, showed that those men identified more with the rapist than with the survivor.

"Somewhere between their shouts and my threats lies a kernel of truth about how men feel about rape," Beatty wrote. "My guess is, we want to be distanced from it. Our last choice would be to identify with the victim. If we felt we could truly be victims of rape, that fear would be a better deterrent than the death penalty."

As fan tributes to the actor poured in, his frankness about the topic didn't go unnoticed. "Ned Beatty was willing to play a victim of male on male rape in 'Deliverance,' and onscreen, too. In 1972. It was his first film. That's a brave actor," tweeted film writer Scott Weinberg.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).