Queen Elizabeth's Grandson Reveals Sad News

No, not that grandson, don't worry. While Prince William and Prince Harry are the two grandsons of Queen Elizabeth II that tend to take up the most attention, The U.K.'s longest-serving monarch actually has several grandchildren, including Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips.

Phillips was the queen's first grandchild, born four years before his sister Zara Tindall and five years before Prince William. He was also the first of her grandchildren to get married, in 2008 to Canadian Autumn Kelly, and the father of her first great-grandchild, daughter Savannah, who was born in 2010.

The Phillipses may be a relatively unknown branch of the royal family to everyone who isn't a devoted royal family watcher, but that doesn't mean William and Harry are the only grandchildren with tensions within the family. In 2020, Phillips announced that he would also be the first of the queen's grandchildren in one more thing, and now has followed up with the rest of the sad news.