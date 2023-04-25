The Tragic Death Of Legendary Singer Harry Belafonte

Harold George Belafonte Jr.'s legacy was undeniable. As New York Magazine noted, "Harry Belafonte was bigger than Elvis." The performer didn't let his notoriety go to waste, using his fame and earnings to bankroll the civil rights movement led by this friend, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

"By the time I came up on the idea of being an artist, I brought with me this mission of activism," Belafonte told PBS News Hour in 2011. "And what attracted me to the arts was the fact that I saw theater as a social force, as a political force. I kind of felt that art was a powerful tool and that's what I should be doing with mine." That pretty much sums up the legendary career of Belafonte. While he was an undeniable success, he was also someone who wanted to use his talent and influence to make the world a better place.

Another way that Belafonte achieved that goal was to lead by example. "One of the foremost things that we suffer from, for children, is the lack of models, of tangible role models," he told New York Magazine. Fortunately, these days, children can continue to look up to Belafonte and admire the legacy that he left behind. Our condolences go out to Belafonte's family, friends, and fans.