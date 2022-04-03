The Tragic Death Of Estelle Harris

Estelle Harris, popular actor who was best known as Estelle Costanza on "Seinfeld," died at age 93 on April 2, according to CNN — just two days before her 94th birthday. Harris leaves behind three children, three grandsons, and one great grandson.

According to the outlet, Harris' agent Michael Eisenstadt released a statement on behalf of her son Glen following the news, saying, "It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on today, leaving a hole in my heart too deep to describe." Glen added, "Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her." The statement did not confirm the cause of death.

As the public has learned of Harris' death, they've been looking back at the star's hilarious performances and remembering the many times she made them laugh. Let's also look back at the ways that fans let her know how much they appreciated her funny ways.