Who Is Carly Lawrence From Too Hot To Handle?

"Too Hot To Handle" is back for Season 2 and it promises to be just as steamy and scandalous as the last.

The hit series brings a group of men and women in their 20s to the "shores of paradise" in Turks and Caicos to "meet and mingle," according to the show's description. But, here's the catch: the show experiments with the contestants ability to abstain from sexual relations in order to develop more meaningful and deeper relationships.

As per People, which revealed the new contestants, the rules are simple: "no kissing or heavy petting" (or "self-gratification") to win the grand prize. And for those sneaky people who decide to venture off and violate the rules, they "will see the $100,000 prize drop faster than our contestants' libido in the least sexy vacation getaway of their lives," the streaming service details in their press release (per People).

The international cast ranges from a U.K personal trainer and model, to a Florida bartender, a former Texas stripper, and a New Zealand lawyer, just to showcase a few. But one contestant, Carly Lawrence, already seems to have caught fans' attention with her carefree attitude.

If we can take a guess, it seems like she will start some trouble on the island — as her bio reads, "I hate rules. And I do not follow them." Keep scrolling to learn more about Carly.