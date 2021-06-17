How Deadliest Catch's Captain Keith Really Feels About Sig's Alliance System - Exclusive

As "Deadliest Catch" got underway for its seventeenth season on Discovery Channel, Captain Keith Colburn of the F/V Wizard was faced with two significant challenges: remedy the myriad repairs necessary to safely maintain his World War II-era vessel, and prepare to tackle the fleet's single largest crab quota. "I got holes in my boat, I got holes in pipes, I got holes in everything," Colburn told the ever-present cameras. "But you know what? We're gonna get it done. And we're gonna get out of here. And we're gonna go fish."

And fish they did. In a season rocked by the fallout from COVID-19 and the global pandemic, Colburn, his brother and designated relief captain Monte "Mouse" Colburn, and the Wizard's intrepid crew fought back against extreme weather, the virus itself — a challenge the captain himself faced head-on — and the realities of an elusive bairdi crab population to bring in their quota as planned. And that was in spite of Captain Sig Hansen's vaunted "alliance system."

"For a Norwegian like Sig, he's trying to suck information out of people," Colburn told Nicki Swift in an exclusive interview, staying true to the gruff manner that endeared him to "Deadliest Catch" fans everywhere. In our chat, the skipper of the Wizard also elaborated on his opinion of cooperation out on the high seas and shared his trusted M.O. when it comes to the constant adversity of fishing for bairdi.