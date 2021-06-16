Fans Are Going Wild Over Tupac's Resurfaced Poem To Jada Pinkett Smith

On June 16, 2021, Tupac Shakur would have turned 50, and Jada Pinkett Smith — who had been friends with the late rapper since high school, per People — took a moment to celebrate his birthday. Taking to Instagram the night of June 15, Jada shared a never-before-seen, handwritten poem by Tupac.

"Tupac Amaru Shakur would have been 50 midnight tonight!" Jada wrote in the caption of the video. "As we prepare to celebrate his legacy ... let's remember him for that which we loved most ... his way with words. Here are a few you may have never heard before." Jada read through the verses and gave some context to the poem, titled "Lost Soulz."

"Pac wrote me many letters and many poems. And I don't think this has ever been published honestly," she said. "He had a song called 'Lost Soulz' on the 'Gang Related' soundtrack, but I believe this was the original concept because he wrote this while I believe he was at Rikers."

While the two were friends for years, Tupac seemed to have deeper feelings for Jada — if his other poems are anything to go by. "U will never fully understand / How deeply my heart feels 4 u," he reportedly once wrote about Jada. "U bring me 2 climax without sex / and u do it all with regal grace."

Despite Tupac's rhymes not being about Jada (this time), fans on Twitter had a lot to say about Jada sharing his long-lost poem on social media.