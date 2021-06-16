Is Kim Kardashian Really Happy That Kanye West Has Moved On?
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have ended their marriage. Kardashian filed for divorce in February, according to TMZ, and West filed his own petition in April, according to Today. Since then, Kardashian appears to be focused on her four children, and has been busy with work, promoting her clothing line and her beauty line frequently on Instagram. Meanwhile, West has done his best to stay out of the spotlight — and off of social media; he hasn't posted to Instagram since November 2020. However, there is one thing that West has done in recent weeks, and that's move on romantically. He has been linked to model Irina Shayk since the beginning of June, and the two are said to be "having a lot of fun," according to Us Weekly.
Since Kardashian and West's divorced is not yet finalized, many fans have been wondering just what the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star thinks of her soon-to-be ex-husband's new romance. A source previously told Us Weekly that Kardashian "doesn't mind" that West has moved on with Shayk, mainly because "she saw how quiet and respectful Irina was after she broke up with Bradley" and Kardashian wouldn't want West to be with someone "who's going to talk to the press." However, Kardashian's positive feelings about West and Shayk's relationship may go beyond that. So, is the reality star actually happy that her ex has moved on? Read on to find out.
Kim Kardashian 'wants' Kanye West to move on
Kim Kardashian is reportedly very happy that Kanye West is dating someone new. A source told Us Weekly that the reality star "wants" West to move on. "[Kim is] genuinely happy for him and wants him to move on. She thinks Irina is a great fit for him," the source shared. And Kardashian isn't the only person in West's life that is happy that he has found someone new. The insider shared that West's friends are also glad that he has moved on.
It's unclear if Kardashian and West are currently communicating. While the two are co-parenting their four kids, a source previously told Page Six that things are — and have been — tense between the exes, who supposedly only communicate through security and nannies. However, on June 8, Kardashian took to Instagram to wish her ex a happy birthday. She shared a photo of herself and West on a private plane along with three of their kids, North, Saint, and Chicago, with the caption, "Happy Birthday. Love U [sic] for Life!" West didn't respond to the post in any public way. It will be interesting to see how things pan out for Kardashian and West — and for West and Shayk.