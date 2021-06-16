Is Kim Kardashian Really Happy That Kanye West Has Moved On?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have ended their marriage. Kardashian filed for divorce in February, according to TMZ, and West filed his own petition in April, according to Today. Since then, Kardashian appears to be focused on her four children, and has been busy with work, promoting her clothing line and her beauty line frequently on Instagram. Meanwhile, West has done his best to stay out of the spotlight — and off of social media; he hasn't posted to Instagram since November 2020. However, there is one thing that West has done in recent weeks, and that's move on romantically. He has been linked to model Irina Shayk since the beginning of June, and the two are said to be "having a lot of fun," according to Us Weekly.

Since Kardashian and West's divorced is not yet finalized, many fans have been wondering just what the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star thinks of her soon-to-be ex-husband's new romance. A source previously told Us Weekly that Kardashian "doesn't mind" that West has moved on with Shayk, mainly because "she saw how quiet and respectful Irina was after she broke up with Bradley" and Kardashian wouldn't want West to be with someone "who's going to talk to the press." However, Kardashian's positive feelings about West and Shayk's relationship may go beyond that. So, is the reality star actually happy that her ex has moved on? Read on to find out.