How Much Did Scott Disick Really Spend On Amelia Hamlin's Birthday Gift?

Scott Disick didn't hold back when it came to celebrating Amelia Gray Hamlin's birthday — and he did everything he could to make her feel special. After giving her a diamond encrusted necklace, the reality star dropped some serous cash on a signed Helmut Newton print, according to People magazine. "Considered one of the photographer's most provocative pieces, the photo, titled "Saddle II," depicts a model clad in tights and a blazer as she straddles a saddle resting atop an armchair," the outlet reports, adding that Scott "bought the vintage print from the ArtLife Gallery's pop-up in Miami's design district using EthereumPay's $EPAY Cryptocurrency." It's worth? $57,500!

According to TMZ, Amelia also went all out for Scott's birthday back in May. While she probably didn't spend as much money as Scott did, she splurged on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Scott shared a photo of himself on the bike on his Instagram a couple of days later. "Check out my hog," he captioned the snap.

However, there's one thing that Scott got that Amelia didn't: A birthday shoutout on Instagram. "Happy birthday my love. You light up my life, and make my world better. I can't imagine what I would do without you. thank you for being you. The most caring, loving, special person on this planet. I'm so lucky. I'm so blessed to have met you. I love you," Amelia captioned a series of personal photos on May 26.