Donald Trump Had Some Brutal Words For The Biden-Putin Summit

President Joe Biden met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, June 16. By all major media accounts, it went well. After all, conversing face to face about how different Biden's administration is from the last president and conveying what will and will not be tolerated is basically politics 101.

Biden and Putin met on the most neutral territory on earth: Switzerland, per AP News. Biden especially pressed Putin on the spate of ransomware attacks on American businesses and the government originating from Russia. Biden stated that Russia has a responsibility to crack down on cyberattacks that originate within its borders, and the two came to an agreement to "work on specific understandings on what's off-limits" to each government in the area of cyber attacks and ransomware attacks, per CNN.

This meeting was just the first step in restoring the critical balance in relations between the U.S. and Russia that were decidedly unconventional during the last administration. Immediately following the summit, Putin held a news conference denying any Russian role in cyberattacks on U.S. companies and businesses, per The New York Times. Naturally, former President Donald Trump had something to say about how the meeting went.