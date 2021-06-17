How Much Was Frank Bonner Worth At The Time Of His Death?

Actor Frank Bonner, best-known for playing irascible radio station sales manager Herb Tarlek on "WKRP in Cincinnati," died on June 16. As reported by TMZ, Bonner died from "complications from Lewy body dementia" and was at home with family when he died.

Bonner's friend and "WKRP" castmate Gary Sandy also confirmed the news to fans on his Facebook page, posting a side-by-side photo of Bonner from his days as Herb Tarlek next to a more recent picture. Fans of the beloved sitcom had not forgotten the actor's work. "I loved the character he created. What a funny, talented guy!" a fan wrote. Other members of the entertainment industry also paid tribute to Bonner. John Derringer, who works at a Toronto radio station, said the actor's legendary character is often cited in his work. "Can't count the number of times someone's walked into our station sales office and said, 'So, is there a Herb Tarlek around here?'" he tweeted.

Considering Bonner led an impressive and influential career, it's only natural fans want to know more about the fortune he possibly left behind. Keep on reading to see how the comedic actor made most of his money off-camera.