How Much Was Frank Bonner Worth At The Time Of His Death?
Actor Frank Bonner, best-known for playing irascible radio station sales manager Herb Tarlek on "WKRP in Cincinnati," died on June 16. As reported by TMZ, Bonner died from "complications from Lewy body dementia" and was at home with family when he died.
Bonner's friend and "WKRP" castmate Gary Sandy also confirmed the news to fans on his Facebook page, posting a side-by-side photo of Bonner from his days as Herb Tarlek next to a more recent picture. Fans of the beloved sitcom had not forgotten the actor's work. "I loved the character he created. What a funny, talented guy!" a fan wrote. Other members of the entertainment industry also paid tribute to Bonner. John Derringer, who works at a Toronto radio station, said the actor's legendary character is often cited in his work. "Can't count the number of times someone's walked into our station sales office and said, 'So, is there a Herb Tarlek around here?'" he tweeted.
Considering Bonner led an impressive and influential career, it's only natural fans want to know more about the fortune he possibly left behind. Keep on reading to see how the comedic actor made most of his money off-camera.
Frank Bonner had a flair for directing
In addition to appearing in every episode of "WKRP In Cincinnati" in the original run, and in the '90s reboot "The New WKRP in Cincinnati," Frank Bonner had 59 acting credits on his IMDb page. He starred as Father Robert Hargis in the short-lived sitcom "Just the Ten Of Us" (a "Growing Pains" spinoff), and made himself known to a younger generation when he appeared on episodes of "Saved By the Bell: The New Class." But that only tells part of his story in Hollywood.
In addition to starring on "WKRP," Bonner also went behind the camera to direct six episodes of the comedy cult classic. The television veteran used that experience as the groundwork for a lucrative directing career. Bonner helmed the camera on many beloved sitcoms including "Who's the Boss," "Family Ties," and "Harry and the Hendersons" to name only a few, via IMDb. From 1997 until 2001, Bonner directed 105 episodes of "City Guys" but after that his output slowed down.
Being a television director wound up being a profitable career pivot for the actor. Although Bonner's exact net worth is not certain, Idol Celebs estimates he was worth between $1.5 million and $5 million while Idol Net Worth put the figure as high as $7 million.