Who Is Kaitlynn Carter's Boyfriend, Kristopher Brock?

If you didn't know Kaitlynn Carter's boyfriend, Kristopher Brock, then buckle up, because it's time to take a deep dive into the reality star's romance. Not only is Kristopher the "Hills" star's beau of one year, but he's also her future baby day! Kaitlynn announced she's expecting her first child with Kristopher, revealing the news via Instagram on Thursday, June 17.

Simply captioning her post with a single black heart emoji, the pregnant TV personality uploaded a pic of the couple as they appeared in the shadows of a stone wall. Kaitlynn and Kristopher could be seen holding hands, but all eyes were on the silhouette of the social media influencer's baby bump. The pair snapped the photo during a vacation to the Esperanza Resort, a five-star luxury resort and spa in Los Cabos, Mexico, according to the tagged location.

Kaitlynn has been dating Kristopher for the past year, and their relationship comes after the MTV star's high-profile romances with Miley Cyrus and ex-husband Brody Jenner. Though she hasn't divulged much about Kristopher, Kaitlynn revealed she "[has] a boyfriend" during an appearance on "Scrubbin' In With Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad" in December 2020.

"We've been dating since May and everything is going really well," she gushed on the podcast (via E! News). "A lot of friends will ask me, 'How is everything going?' and all I can ever say is, 'It's going really well,' because it's like the most seamless, chill relationship." For more on Kaitlynn's beau, keep scrolling!