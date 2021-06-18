The Tragic Death Of John Paragon

Fans are mourning the death of actor John Paragon, who was best known for his role in the classic kids TV show, "Pee-wee's Playhouse." The Riverside County Coroner's Office confirmed to TMZ in June that Paragon died in April at the age of 66. The cause of the comedian's death has not yet been revealed.

Born in Anchorage, Alaska in 1954, Paragon kicked off his career in Hollywood when he joined the legendary Groundlings Improv Group. According to his bio on their website, it's there where he met Pee-wee Herman himself, actor Paul Reubens. This, of course, led Paragon to make his TV debut in 1981 on "The Pee-wee Herman Show." Fans later came to know Paragon best for his role as Jambi the Genie, which he played from 1986 to 1991 on the Emmy-nominated series, "Pee-wee's Playhouse."

While many fans recognize Paragon the most from his blue painted face and red turban, the actor appeared on several other popular TV shows, like "Seinfeld," "Cheers" and "Elvira's Movie Macabre." He also had roles on the big screen in movies like "Honey I Blew Up the Kid," "The Frog Prince," and the cult classic "Eating Raoul." Yet Paragon was more than just an actor, he also was a talented writer and skilled performer who did a lot of work behind-the-scenes.