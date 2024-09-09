James Earl Jones, Iconic Voice Star Of Star Wars And The Lion King, Dead At 93

James Earl Jones was born in Arkabutla, Mississippi, on January 17, 1931. Growing up to star in Shakespearean plays while also having one of the most recognizable voices in Hollywood, Jones was famously the voice of Darth Vader in the original "Star Wars" films as well as Mufasa in "The Lion King." Beyond that, he appeared in movies like 1990's "The Hunt for Red October," 1993's "The Sandlot," and 1988's "Coming to America" as well as the 2021 sequel, "Coming 2 America."

In January 2021, Jones told USA Today, "Looking back at my life and extensive career, I am so proud of my work and accomplishments. I love growing older and wiser with time." Still, there was one moment that stood out. "You know the proudest moment of my career? Two air force pilots told me that when they landed after fighting in the Gulf War, the first thing they heard was my voice on CNN and knew they were safe," he told the Toronto Star. "I was happy to be identified with the idea of soldiers being home."

Jones also opened up about what he was hoping the future would hold. "In order for us to heal and move forward, we need to learn to love and respect each other," he said. "That will be my wish when I blow out my birthday candles." Trying to fulfill that wish would certainly be a fitting tribute to this beloved star.

Our condolences go out to Jones' family, friends, and fans.