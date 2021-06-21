What Caused Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson's Latest Split

Follow April rumors of infidelity and uncertainty in the relationship, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have broken up again, Page Six reported on June 21. Friends of the former couple shared the exclusive news that the pair have been separated for weeks now.

Co-parents to 3-year-old daughter True, the pair split up once before in April 2018. When Khloé was pregnant with True, the Daily Mail posted a video allegedly showing Tristan canoodling with a woman at a New York City bar. Around this time, TMZ also shared footage, shot in October 2017, supposedly showing Tristan getting handsy with two women at a hookah lounge. The two briefly called it quits, reconciling May 2018 after True's birth, according to Cosmopolitan. TMZ, however, reported further cheating rumors — this time of Thompson "snuggling" with Kylie Jenner's former friend, Jordyn Woods, at a party in February 2019. They split again, with the two eventually getting back together in summer 2020, per Insider.

As Page Six pointed out, this latest breakup came after Tristan supposedly got spotted alone in a room with three women at a birthday party on June 18. Per the outlet, he allegedly left the room 30 minutes later with a "disheveled" appearance. Could this be what drove the couple to split this time? Keep reading to find out!