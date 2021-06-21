Why Avril Lavigne's First TikTok Has Fans Buzzing

Avril Lavinge publicized her first TikTok on her Twitter and Instagram accounts. Fans compared side-by-side photos of Lavinge from 2003 and her TikTok and commented on how she has not aged over the past 18 years. One Twiter user said, "What unicorn blood is this woman drinking? If you told me these were taken a month apart, I would have believed you."

Another Twitter user said, "You look the exact same, Outfit and everything. I'm here for it though." And yet another said, "Avril Lavigne here like 'I thought about aging but I decided not to.'" And this Twitter fan said, "So, how long have you been immortal?"

Some fans were blown away by Lavinge's collaboration with skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, writing, "This is absolutely the coolest collab I've seen this year for sure!" Another Twitter user added, "so, it's a TikHawk." (Well played, sir.) Yet another fan wrote, "The Queen and The King of sk8ting! Amazing video, sk8er girl." But the consensus most people came to can be summed up by this tweet, which said, "Your debut on TikTok couldn't be better." We definitely agree!