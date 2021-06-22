How Chadwick Boseman's Brother Is Honoring Him In A Special Way

Chadwick Boseman's brother, Kevin Boseman, is honoring the late actor with something very special. Chadwick tragically died in August 2020 after being diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016, but chose not to share his diagnosis with the world. The Hollywood Reporter claimed Chadwick only chose to share his health issues with "a handful" of people who were not family members.

Less than two months after Chadwick's death, Kevin confirmed that he too had previously been diagnosed with cancer but had been in remission for two years following four rounds of chemotherapy. "I wanted to share because while it's been a year of profound loss and tragedy for so many of us, this is good news. Something to smile about. Something to shout about," he wrote via a series of Instagram Stories in October 2020 (via The Grio).

"Cancer is something most of us have no control over," Kevin continued. "We can only control our responses to it, which includes being proactive about our healthcare both physically and mental."

Kevin is now revealing the touching way he's remembering his late brother while also raising money for a very important cause. Scroll on for the details.