This Is The Least Popular BTS Song By Far

South Korean boy band BTS is comprised of seven members: RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. The group has amassed an enormous following since coming onto the scene back in 2013 and was even named one of the 25 most influential people on the internet by Time. If the catchy tunes and pop beats were not enough, BTS is known for writing songs about relevant topics that resonate with fans, such as bullying, mental health, and relationships (via BBC).

In an interview with Rolling Stone, RM expressed his pride over the band's success. "We are outliers and we came into the American music market and enjoyed this incredible success." Jimin spoke to the success of the group, as well, attributing it to the sense of family they share despite their rocky beginning. "We were very different people that came together. We argued a lot in the beginning, of course, but I think now, because we have spent so much time together, I began to like even the things about the other members I used to hate. The time we spent together really made us close, like a family. No matter where I go, there is someplace that I can come back to."

Although BTS has had far too many hits to count, Nicki Swift rounded up some of their fan favorites to find out how they ranked in terms of popularity. Keep scrolling to find out which songs were polled and the one that took the cake as least popular.